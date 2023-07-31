The high-tech race to improve weather forecasting

But no matter how powerful computers become, there is a limit to how far ahead a numerical forecast can look. The atmosphere is what mathematicians call a “chaotic system"—one that is exquisitely sensitive to its starting conditions. A tiny initial change in temperature or pressure can compound over days into drastically different sorts of weather. Since no measurement can be perfectly accurate, this is a problem that no amount of computing power can solve. In 2019 American and European scientists found that even the most minor alterations to simulations resulted in highly divergent forecasts for day-to-day weather after about 15 days. “It seems to be a limit that nature sets," explains Falko Judt, a meteorologist at the National Centre for Atmospheric Research, in America. “It has nothing to do with our technological capabilities."