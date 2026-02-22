The Hong Kong investor putting American money into China’s AI push

HSG began backing entrepreneurs in generative artificial intelligence after the introduction of ChatGPT in November 2022, investing in four of China’s six most-promising AI firms, known as the Six Tigers. HSG makes some investments in dollars raised globally and other deals come in China’s currency, the yuan, which is largely raised from Chinese investors. Recent models from two companies in Shen’s portfolio—Zhipu and Moonshot AI—lead the Chinese pack, said Jean-Stanislas Denain of Epoch AI, a U.S.-based research firm.