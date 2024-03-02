The invisible $1.52 trillion problem: clunky old software
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST
SummaryOld code piles up and raises the risk of hacks and other breaches
As companies race to build the latest and greatest software for their businesses, they are overloading their tech balance sheets with an oft-ignored kind of debt.
