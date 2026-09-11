The iPhone Duo is a Gen-Z dream, even at $2,000

The launch of Apple’s iPhone Duo has taken the internet by storm. Google Search trends over the past 24 hours for the “foldable iPhone,” were up 2,400% compared with the same time last week. TikTok videos of guests that attended the event were abuzz with people’s opinions of the new device.
One comment that’s consistently come up is pricing.
The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, which is by far the most expensive iPhone to date. A customer can purchase both an iPad Mini and an iPhone 18 Pro at the same time for less.