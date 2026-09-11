The iPhone Duo is a Gen-Z dream, even at $2,000

The launch of Apple’s iPhone Duo has taken the internet by storm. Google Search trends over the past 24 hours for the “foldable iPhone,” were up 2,400% compared with the same time last week. TikTok videos of guests that attended the event were abuzz with people’s opinions of the new device.
The launch of Apple’s iPhone Duo has taken the internet by storm. Google Search trends over the past 24 hours for the “foldable iPhone,” were up 2,400% compared with the same time last week. TikTok videos of guests that attended the event were abuzz with people’s opinions of the new device.
One comment that’s consistently come up is pricing.
One comment that’s consistently come up is pricing.
The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, which is by far the most expensive iPhone to date. A customer can purchase both an iPad Mini and an iPhone 18 Pro at the same time for less.
The price surely poses a challenge for younger consumers with a limited budget.
Nabila Popal, a senior research director at IDC, says that “given the high price, I don’t believe young consumers are the target market for the Duo. Premium consumers with a large disposable income are likely the Duo’s ideal market.”
As one of those younger consumers, I’d like to push back. For better or worse, my generation isn’t averse to spending big money on products. See Coach bags, Lululemon leggings, and high-end cosmetics.
Personally, I went into the Apple event thinking that a foldable iPhone would be a product solely for older folks, those with extra cash to spare. A large screen would be a useful tool for professionals to join Zoom calls, update their calendars, or edit documents on the go.
But count me as converted. Gen Z loves nothing more than a good selfie, and the Duo has some game-changing features on that front.
During the announcement, Apple showed off a new feature called Duo Preview, which shows a live preview of the photo being taken on the device’s outer display. Rather than seeing just a lens, photo subjects will also see their pose in real-time on one of the Duo’s screens.
I haven’t yet tried the Duo camera, but the opportunity to get the perfect shot shouldn’t be underestimated. Call us vain, but Gen Z is very particular about controlling their poses. The Duo solves an age-old photographic problem, and it’s enough to excite a younger crowd.
Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes is an Apple bull, but he’s also the father of three Gen Z daughters. He told me that they are already asking him if they can get the phone.
“I’ve been criticized for years for being a horrible picture taker,” Reitzes says. Now “they get to see themselves posing. No more excuses, no more yelling at dad. And they get to make the picture perfect. They get to see it on the outside.”
“For anybody who posts who wants to be more efficient with their picture taking, it is just so obvious that it’s a little thing that’s going to go a long way,” Reitzes says.
Apple has already made new strides in reaching a younger audience. The MacBook Neo released in March has been marketed as the perfect laptop for college students. It’s been a successful launch for the company. That said, the Neo starts at just $699.
The iPhone Duo price tag is a concern for consumers, but they’ll get help from wireless carriers in the form of trade-ins. Apple is also launching a new leasing program that will make the Duo a monthly expense equivalent to five Frappuccinos.
“I just think that the there’s enough appeal here in features that it could be cross generational,” Reitzes says.
Write to Angela Palumbo at angela.palumbo@dowjones.com