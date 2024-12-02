The iPhone’s ‘Lockdown Mode’: What it is and who should consider using it
SummaryThe feature is largely for high-profile targets. But others might think it’s worth using, despite the inconvenience.
An optional security feature on iPhones called Lockdown Mode helps protect Apple devices against some of the world’s most sophisticated hackers. Users of Lockdown Mode include human-rights activists, journalists and others.
