The kill-or-be-killed fight for crypto’s future

Devasini, in contrast, eschews the spotlight and almost never speaks publicly. On paper, the 60-year-old has been Tether’s chief financial officer, and on Monday the company said he would transition to become chairman. In reality, he has always run the operation—even though he passes out business cards that say “No title, No job, Nothing." Behind the scenes, he is counting on allies such as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, whose firm Cantor Fitzgerald holds much of Tether’s reserves, to snuff out hostile legislation backed by Circle, associates said. Lutnick stepped down from Cantor after his confirmation to the cabinet in February.