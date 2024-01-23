The Labor Union That Defeated Amazon Is Fighting for Survival
Sebastian Herrera , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 23 Jan 2024, 04:40 PM IST
SummaryThe Amazon Labor Union’s leadership has been in turmoil following internal clashes with its president, who said funding for the organization has decreased.
Nearly two years ago, the Amazon Labor Union was thriving. The startup labor group had persuaded workers at a Staten Island warehouse to form the first U.S. union at Amazon.com.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less