The Labor Union That Defeated Amazon Is Fighting for Survival

Smalls, who was fired by Amazon in 2020 after protesting safety issues at the company, organized workers for a year outside of the Staten Island warehouse before securing the historic victory. But Smalls lost support from some workers and former union officers who have said he appears more interested in globe-trotting and fame than in his initial goal of unionizing Staten Island warehouses. A group of union dissidents also accused Smalls of not being transparent with union funds, a claim he disputes. Nieves, the vice president, has been among those who have opposed Smalls’ leadership.