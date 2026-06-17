The Latest: G7 summit focuses on contentious future of AI and US dominance of the industry

Leaders at the Group of Seven summit wrap up three days of talks in the French Alps on Wednesday with discussions on the contentious future of artificial intelligence and U.S. dominance of the industry.

U.S. President Donald Trump and other national leaders are closing the formal talks of the leading industrial nations in the lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains with a session on the future of artificial intelligence and another on fostering economic growth.

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The heads of several leading AI companies will attend the discussions, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Trump plans to stop outside Paris for a glitzy dinner at the Palace of Versailles before he jets back to Washington on Wednesday.

The G7 leaders spent the bulk of the meetings Tuesday discussing the war between Russia and Ukraine and a tentative deal to end the Iran war. Trump did not reveal details of the agreement expected to be signed by the United States and Iran on Friday at a resort on Switzerland’s Lake Lucerne.

The G7 includes France, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.S. and the United Kingdom. Guest nations at this summit include Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates.

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney gave U.S. President Donald Trump a present for his 80th birthday, but said it’s “not gold.”

Trump was “very pleased,” Carney said, adding that he “likes it a lot.”

Carney didn’t specify what the gift was and a spokesperson for the prime minister didn’t immediately know.

Trump is known for his love of gold. An Oval Office makeover at the start of his term included large amounts of fresh gold trim.

Trump and Carney have a positive relationship despite Trump’s previous comments about making Canada the 51st state of the United States.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.