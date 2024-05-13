The long, steep fall of an online education giant
Melissa Korn , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 13 May 2024, 06:45 AM IST
SummaryEducation-tech company 2U, once worth more than $5 billion, is fighting for its life after a series of missteps in a difficult marketplace.
In May 2018, employees from education technology company 2U paraded through the streets of New Orleans, beads and booze abundant on their floats during a Mardi Gras-style procession.
