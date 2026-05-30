Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

The memory shortage is just beginning. The consumer pain is already here.

Adam Levine, Barrons
4 min read30 May 2026, 08:10 AM IST
Memory prices for PCs, smartphones, and gaming consoles are spiking.
Memory prices for PCs, smartphones, and gaming consoles are spiking. (Pexel)
Summary

Memory prices for PCs, smartphones, and gaming consoles are spiking. Consumers will bear the brunt of the inflation.

Gift this article

Tech Trader first began discussing the looming memory chip shortage back in December, as one more side effect of the booming market for artificial intelligence.

Tech Trader first began discussing the looming memory chip shortage back in December, as one more side effect of the booming market for artificial intelligence.

“Next year,” we warned, “we’re likely to hear a lot of management commentary on how memory shortages are increasing costs and depressing sales.”

“Next year,” we warned, “we’re likely to hear a lot of management commentary on how memory shortages are increasing costs and depressing sales.”

The day of reckoning is upon us. Memory prices for PCs, smartphones, and gaming consoles are spiking and manufacturers have to adjust, with consumers bearing the brunt of the inflation.

Demand for the types of memory and storage chips in AI servers is off the charts, and the three big manufacturers—Micron Technology, SK Hynix, and Samsung Electronics—don’t have significant new manufacturing coming on-line until the middle of next year. These companies are doing whatever they can to maximize this market, the hottest they’ve ever seen. All of this year’s supply is spoken for, and 2027 order books are getting close to full. Full speed ahead.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyThe memory shortage is just beginning. The consumer pain is already here.

The memory shortage is just beginning. The consumer pain is already here.

Adam Levine, Barrons
4 min read30 May 2026, 08:10 AM IST
Memory prices for PCs, smartphones, and gaming consoles are spiking.
Memory prices for PCs, smartphones, and gaming consoles are spiking. (Pexel)
Summary

Memory prices for PCs, smartphones, and gaming consoles are spiking. Consumers will bear the brunt of the inflation.

Gift this article

Tech Trader first began discussing the looming memory chip shortage back in December, as one more side effect of the booming market for artificial intelligence.

Tech Trader first began discussing the looming memory chip shortage back in December, as one more side effect of the booming market for artificial intelligence.

“Next year,” we warned, “we’re likely to hear a lot of management commentary on how memory shortages are increasing costs and depressing sales.”

“Next year,” we warned, “we’re likely to hear a lot of management commentary on how memory shortages are increasing costs and depressing sales.”

The day of reckoning is upon us. Memory prices for PCs, smartphones, and gaming consoles are spiking and manufacturers have to adjust, with consumers bearing the brunt of the inflation.

Demand for the types of memory and storage chips in AI servers is off the charts, and the three big manufacturers—Micron Technology, SK Hynix, and Samsung Electronics—don’t have significant new manufacturing coming on-line until the middle of next year. These companies are doing whatever they can to maximize this market, the hottest they’ve ever seen. All of this year’s supply is spoken for, and 2027 order books are getting close to full. Full speed ahead.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyThe memory shortage is just beginning. The consumer pain is already here.
Read Next Story