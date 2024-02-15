The new power watch is about you, not about showing off
Callum Borchers , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Feb 2024, 03:34 PM IST
SummaryThe right timepiece can get you ahead. The wrong one gets you labeled pretentious.
Beth Monaghan gifted herself a watch last Christmas after selling her Massachusetts communications firm, Inkhouse, to New York public-relations heavyweight BerlinRosen. She could have easily splurged on a luxury timepiece.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less