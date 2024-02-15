The new power watch is about you, not about showing off

Beth Monaghan gifted herself a watch last Christmas after selling her Massachusetts communications firm, Inkhouse, to New York public-relations heavyweight BerlinRosen. She could have easily splurged on a luxury timepiece.

She chose an $85 Swatch instead.

“I have a very simple aesthetic, and I’m not attached to status symbols," says Monaghan, 48 years old, adding that the stripped-down timekeeper is a perfect companion during silent retreats as she trains to become a meditation coach.

Today’s power watches take almost any form. Rolexes and Patek Philippes remain marks of achievement, but humbler models—from G-Shocks to Citizens—can signal an active lifestyle or understated confidence.

The key to rocking one is authenticity. An accessory that conveys your distinctive taste and personality can accentuate your image as a creative thinker, fitness buff or overachiever. If your main goal is to show off wealth, then you’re doing it wrong. Clasping a trophy around your wrist can get you pegged as pretentious in no time.

Roger Hochschild, Discover Financial’s chief executive from 2018 until last summer, wears a titanium Seiko dive watch with a bright orange face reminiscent of the bank’s logo. It’s in a line of watches that collectors call “samurai" because of their swordlike minute hands. It can also be hard to find because it is out of production.

Hochschild says his wife tracked one down in Singapore several years ago and gave it as a birthday present.

“Once I was visiting relatives outside Atlanta and was at Home Depot in shorts and a T-shirt when a man came up to me and asked, ‘Are you Roger?’ " he recalls. “It was one of Discover’s Atlanta-area employees, and he had recognized me by the watch."

Watches as an asset class

Owning a mansion or driving a Bentley screams status. Wearing a nice watch is more like winking. Apart from a few household names, many top-of-the line watch brands are unrecognizable to the untrained eye, not to mention unpronounceable by the untrained tongue. (Try saying Audemars Piguet.) Your impressive timepiece might make most people shrug, and that’s kind of the point.

We’re living in the era of quiet luxury, and watches were low-key style flexes long before cashmere hoodies.

Boston Consulting Group estimates worldwide luxury watch sales totaled $79 billion in 2022 and will swell to $101 billion in 2026. Sales of vintage, preowned watches are growing especially fast, as online forums and marketplaces such as Hodinkee and the 1916 Company bring together enthusiasts to buy and sell.

“The ability to measure the value of your investment over time and the ability to trade has completely changed the ownership of these watches," says Pierre Dupreelle, a BCG managing director and partner who co-wrote the firm’s watch study.

The prototypical high-end watch buyer is an affluent millennial or Gen Xer, according to BCG’s research.

Some watch owners treat their timepieces like an asset class, says 1916 Company CEO John Shmerler. Customers work with watch advisers at his firm much like they would consult financial planners.

“We would call you and say: ‘Here are the values of some of the pieces that you own if you decide that you want to sell,’ " he says. Advisers also help procure hard-to-find watches.

Telling stories and the time

I wear a Timex Waterbury GMT because it reminds me of my first full-time job. Timex started as the Waterbury Clock Company, and I started at a group of local newspapers owned by the Republican-American of Waterbury, Conn., whose 240-foot clock tower dominates the city’s skyline.

I also have an Apple Watch so the child-care center at my gym can call me mid-workout whenever one of my five kids needs a diaper change or has a meltdown (in other words: frequently). Even a ubiquitous smartwatch says something about a person’s priorities.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and several other executives at the bank started wearing Apple Watches around 2019, when Goldman and Apple launched a joint credit card. The accessory was a symbol of synergy, and Solomon grew to love its many features, he said through a spokesman. No word on whether he’ll go back to his old favorite, an American-made Shinola, now that Goldman’s partnership with Apple is ending.

For some, the story behind a watch trumps functionality and is all about making a statement or preserving a memory.

Taylor Swift collected Grammy Awards for her album “Midnights" this month while wearing a necklace watch with the time set to 12 o’clock. Miami Dolphins football coach Mike McDaniel keeps his timepiece—a Breitling Navitimer worth $19,000, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel—frozen at 2:46, the time he got the job.

Joe Yeung, a 39-year-old software engineering manager at General Electric, buys progressively more complex mechanical watches as he advances in his career. He’s hunting for a perpetual calendar watch, which can be a six-figure investment and is considered the pinnacle of horological craftsmanship because it accounts for leap years and can go centuries between adjustments.

Immersed in digital technology in his everyday life, Yeung craves analog marvels.

“It’s actually because I work with software," he says, “that I gravitate toward tactile, mechanical things like watches."

Then there’s Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a tech-sector fashion plate known for his many black leather jackets. He has sometimes appeared in public sporting a large-face chronograph. What’s on his wrist these days?

“Jensen’s moved away from wearing wristwatches," a spokesman informed me.

That’s the ultimate power move, a different PR pro told me. Big shots have assistants to monitor the clock.

Write to Callum Borchers at callum.borchers@wsj.com