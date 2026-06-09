The New Siri AI’s Greatest Power: It’s Just There

Because the generative-AI smarts will just be there, through a “Hey Siri” or a swipe down from the top, Siri AI will open the door for anyone who hasn’t bothered to download ChatGPT or Claude. Apple has shipped over 450 million Apple Intelligence-capable iPhones thus far, according to research firm Counterpoint.To win people over, Apple’s AI doesn’t have to be powerful, it just has to be available and easy to use. But Apple also previewed the potential for integrating AI into our personal lives in a substantive way. If the company can stick to its road map and app developers join in, that is.