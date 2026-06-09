CUPERTINO, Calif.—In a room tucked inside Apple Park, I got to experience the all-new Siri AI up close. It felt familiar, and that might be its secret weapon.
The New Siri AI’s Greatest Power: It’s Just There
SummaryApple’s assistant got a face-lift and a brain transplant. But if it’s a success, credit will be due to its familiarity and accessibility.
CUPERTINO, Calif.—In a room tucked inside Apple Park, I got to experience the all-new Siri AI up close. It felt familiar, and that might be its secret weapon.
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