The New Siri AI’s Greatest Power: It’s Just There

CUPERTINO, Calif.—In a room tucked inside Apple Park, I got to experience the all-new Siri AI up close. It felt familiar, and that might be its secret weapon.
CUPERTINO, Calif.—In a room tucked inside Apple Park, I got to experience the all-new Siri AI up close. It felt familiar, and that might be its secret weapon.
Two years ago, Apple promised an all-new Siri, but didn’t deliver it. Now, the company is finally giving us an overhauled, Gemini-infused assistant. It will launch in beta later this year for iPhones that are compatible with Apple Intelligence.
Two years ago, Apple promised an all-new Siri, but didn’t deliver it. Now, the company is finally giving us an overhauled, Gemini-infused assistant. It will launch in beta later this year for iPhones that are compatible with Apple Intelligence.
Throughout its history, Apple has done more innovating than inventing, and that’s the case here: The concept of conversational AI isn’t new—but this implementation certainly will be.
Because the generative-AI smarts will just be there, through a “Hey Siri” or a swipe down from the top, Siri AI will open the door for anyone who hasn’t bothered to download ChatGPT or Claude. Apple has shipped over 450 million Apple Intelligence-capable iPhones thus far, according to research firm Counterpoint.To win people over, Apple’s AI doesn’t have to be powerful, it just has to be available and easy to use. But Apple also previewed the potential for integrating AI into our personal lives in a substantive way. If the company can stick to its road map and app developers join in, that is.
The privacy play makes sense. In one example, an Apple employee asked Siri, “What podcast did my sister recommend?” It scanned personal messages to find the answer. In another example, the employee asked Siri to add items to a packing list that were mentioned in an email about a camping trip.
Siri AI can look through your iPhone’s most private data. To be useful, it has to. It can even take actions based on whatever you happen to be looking at on your screen. That’s potentially a productivity marvel, but it’s not necessarily stuff you’d want training an AI company’s future models—or ending up leaked in a data breach.
Siri the conductor?
So much of what Apple showed off had to do with how Siri can enhance the use of the company’s native apps and features. But the potential here is for Siri to help people get more out of their other apps, too. After all, that’s why Siri AI was the centerpiece of its developer-conference keynote: to convince app makers that Siri will drive users to their apps, not away from them.
Like many people, I own an ecosystem of Apple hardware, but I spend more time in Google software such as Gmail and Google Photos. If I ask a bot to add stuff to my calendar, the calendar I’m referring to is Google’s, not Apple’s.
Even in messaging, I might use Apple’s iMessage the most, but my biggest group chats are on WhatsApp and Signal.
Siri’s capabilities will allow it to read on-screen text in any app, but that’s superficial. Until those apps allow Siri in, to look more deeply at their content or take certain actions, Apple’s digital assistant will have a pretty big blind spot.
Limited access
Siri AI is coming to Apple Intelligence-capable devices, including the iPhone 15 Pro and all iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models. It will also work with Macs and iPads starting with the M1 chip (plus the MacBook Neo and the 7th-generation iPad Mini), and Apple Watch Series 9 and newer.
However, the most capable on-device models, which offer enhanced dictation and a voice-customization slider, are restricted to the newest silicon, including the iPhone 17 Pro, Macs with an M3 or newer chip, and iPads with an M4 or newer chip.
I see a lot of promise with Siri AI, but given the fits and starts leading up to this point, I am proceeding with caution. To understand whether it will be truly helpful, I’ll need to try it on my own. The real test is how well it performs with my real, personal data, in real life, when I just need it to work.