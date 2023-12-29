The New Star on the Political Scene: The Chip Industry

Semiconductors have played the starring role in state visits. Nvidia’s chief executive was feted by heads of state like a visiting dignitary. Government delegations have shuttled around the globe hobnobbing with chip makers.

For an industry that suddenly finds itself as a geopolitical showpiece, the attention is a mixed bag.

The spotlight has translated to offers of government-provided funding that helps reduce the vast costs of designing, engineering and manufacturing the tech components. But companies face more trade regulations than ever, with increasing attention from policy makers and the public. Governments are still learning the intricacies of the semiconductor industry, one of the tech world’s most complex arenas.

“It cuts both ways for companies," said Chris Miller, of Tufts University, the author of a book about the global chip war. “They don’t want to be facing new regulations and restrictions, but if there are going to be incentives on offer, they want to make the most of it."

The era of chip diplomacy for the U.S. and its allies follows a global semiconductor shortage that revealed the central role the components play in many industries. An aggressive U.S. campaign to block China’s access to high-end chips, and the machines that can make them, added more prominence to the industry. And the boom in generative artificial intelligence has presented a new promise for semiconductors.

In December, Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang crisscrossed Asia, meeting with top government officials who covet the firm’s AI processor chips or the technology that makes them. The exchanges included one with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who in May asked top executives from Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Samsung and elsewhere to help boost his country’s chip production.

Nvidia officials have spoken of a global desire among individual countries to build up their sovereign AI infrastructure. Countries “have the skills, and surely with us in combination, we can help them do that," Huang said on the company’s most recent earnings call. Nvidia declined to comment further.

By holding such meetings, governments can demonstrate to their citizens and local industry that they understand the semiconductor supply chain and are giving priority to innovation, said Jan-Peter Kleinhans, of Stiftung Neue Verantwortung, a German think tank that recently published a report on chip diplomacy between governments. “It also typically feels good for heads of state or for high-ranking officials to be associated with highly innovative companies," Kleinhans said.

The marquee stop for a South Korean state visit to the Netherlands this month was the headquarters of ASML—the world’s only producer of advanced lithography machines that are critical for making cutting-edge chips. Joining the South Korean delegation were the heads of Samsung and SK Hynix, two ASML customers.

ASML has a yearslong backlog for its machines. Samsung, TSMC and Intel are the only three companies positioned to manufacture the world’s most-advanced semiconductors—and each is vying to get the earliest access to ASML’s next-generation lithography equipment.

During the four-day trip, South Korean officials said the country’s chip cooperation with the Netherlands had been transformed into a full-fledged chip alliance. The country’s trade minister said a new joint ASML-Samsung investment into a research center in South Korea would give it the upper hand over rivals in high-end chip making.

ASML’s departing CEO, Peter Wennink, in a September speech to university students, said the emergence of government subsidies was helpful. But few countries have outlined a clear, long-term vision for their chip ambitions. Wennink cited South Korea—and President Yoon Suk Yeol—as an exception because of their focus on semiconductors as the cornerstone of the country’s innovations. “Currently, we’re at a disadvantage because governments and politics are fragmented," Wennink said.

Hinting at the chip focus of the South Korean state visit, Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who accompanied Yoon to the Netherlands, said “around 90%" of the trip had dealt with semiconductors.

As they lobby for more funding, chip makers have also become more familiar with the complexities and sometimes plodding pace of the political sphere. TSMC’s Arizona project has been slowed by a labor spat that it wouldn’t have faced at home in Taiwan. The U.S. enacted its $53 billion Chips Act in 2022, but the Commerce Department, which is overseeing it, has only made a $35 million grant so far.

“I joke that the Commerce Department is like the dog that caught the bus," Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said in an interview. “This was way bigger than anything that they had ever done before."

The idea of state governments locking arms with a specific industry isn’t unprecedented, policy experts said, whether it was during the competition over oil in the 1970s or the rush to procure vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As semiconductors have become more important to national security and economic competitiveness, dozens of partnerships between governments relating to chips have been created since 2021, focusing on policy coordination, workforce development, supply-chain monitoring and other topics, according to the Stiftung Neue Verantwortung report. Virtually none existed before.

Chip makers have had to quickly adjust to the insertion of their industry into the geopolitical conversation. Even some of the larger chip companies, including Nvidia, had no lobbying presence in Washington until recently. Nvidia hired several people to press its case in the capital in 2023 as U.S. government export controls tightened around its chips in China.

Until recent years, it was unusual for such high-ranking government officials to take part in trade delegations, according to industry insiders. Many see it as the unfolding of a new global business order where allies such as the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and European countries help build up each other’s chip industries while excluding China.

Chris Camacho, the chief executive of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, recently hosted a Dutch delegation led by the country’s prime minister—the first time in his career that he had seen a head of state involved. Arizona has become a hotbed of semiconductor investment in recent years, led by Intel, which has long had a presence there, and TSMC, which is building a factory near Phoenix.

“Post-World War II, we went through an era of significant global expansion, and I think the next era is going to be allies coming together to assess how to meet the growth of the digital economy," Camacho said. “Adversaries are probably going to be left out of that equation."

During the visit, ASM International, a chip-manufacturing equipment maker based in the Netherlands, said it would spend $300 million expanding its research-and-development operations in Arizona. Benjamin Loh, the CEO of ASM International, was part of the Dutch delegation.

“These days it’s difficult to completely decouple business and politics given all the attention semiconductors are getting," Loh said.

