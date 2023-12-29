The New Star on the Political Scene: The Chip Industry
Jiyoung Sohn , Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Dec 2023, 11:59 AM IST
SummaryIncreasing attention from politicians is posing opportunities and challenges for tech companies that have become part of a geopolitical conversation.
Semiconductors have played the starring role in state visits. Nvidia’s chief executive was feted by heads of state like a visiting dignitary. Government delegations have shuttled around the globe hobnobbing with chip makers.
