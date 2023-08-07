The Other A.I.: Artificial Intimacy With Your Chatbot Friend
The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Aug 2023, 04:49 PM IST
Summary
- Some people develop connections with chatbots that become personal
Jacob Keller, a hospital security guard in Bowling Green, Ohio, starts patrolling corridors at midnight. It’s quiet, and he spends most of his time alone. The 45-year-old has lost touch with most of his friends, and his wife and kids are usually asleep when he’s working. It can get lonely.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less