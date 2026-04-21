The Mac Mini was sorely in need of an update, and John Ternus hoped he didn’t need to go through design guru Jony Ive.
The Rise of Apple’s New CEO: A Hardware Expert Takes Over in the AI Era
SummaryJohn Ternus is a hardware expert who must help Apple catch up in the AI race as it looks for its next big hit.
The Mac Mini was sorely in need of an update, and John Ternus hoped he didn’t need to go through design guru Jony Ive.
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