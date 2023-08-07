The rise of the super-app

Mr Musk has already hit his head on this ceiling. In November he used a dispute over Apple’s advertising on his site to complain about the fees Apple extracts from apps doing business in its ecosystem (a “secret 30% tax", as he put it). Mr Musk is far from the first mogul to gripe about this skimming, but it will be a particularly unwelcome squeeze on the profit margins of Twitter’s new subscription-based model. After meeting Tim Cook, Apple’s boss, at the firm’s headquarters in Cupertino, Mr Musk came away placated. But the skirmish is unlikely to be the last if Mr Musk follows through with his plans: any attempt to expand Twitter to integrate a payments system or create a platform for “mini programs" to run within the app would ignite a more fundamental conflict. It is, however, a battle that Mr Musk would be likely to lose. Twitter will need to be far bigger before it can begin giving orders to the rule-makers. By contrast it is hard to imagine WeChat’s users abandoning the app if it was removed from Apple’s iPhones in China.