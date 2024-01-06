The tech to help you beat your tech addictions

If being wealthy is about having both time and the freedom to choose how to spend it, Carlos Aparicio, a 24-year-old remote worker who lives in El Paso, Texas, is rich.

He enviably balances his work and home life, and yet his co-workers have praised his productivity. He feels present with friends and family, and spends plenty of time outdoors. But it wasn’t always this way. Not long ago, Aparicio couldn’t even walk his dog without feeling bored enough to pull out his iPhone and start scrolling.

“My brain had changed to no longer being in the moment—like I needed to be constantly distracted," the account manager for a political fundraising nonprofit says. “And I didn’t like that."

An uncomfortable relationship with our devices is why many like Aparicio are adopting what some call digital minimalism, and turning to gadgets that are simply incapable of distracting us in the ways that many of us find so difficult to resist. Makers of such devices, while still sparse, are finding a niche in serving those who want to use simpler, more stripped-down technology that can lead to more productivity and happiness.

Along with his wife, Aparicio switched to a Light Phone II, a streamlined smartphone beloved by those seeking to join what author Johann Hari has called an “attention rebellion"—one intended to reclaim our time and focus from the devices, services and tech companies that have captured it.

The Light Phone II has about the same dimensions as a stack of credit cards, and uses a black-and-white E Ink display, like an Amazon Kindle. It can text, make calls, access your calendar, give turn-by-turn directions, play podcasts and music—and that’s about it. It has no access to any app store other than its own, and just a handful of apps. In a campuswide experiment at a boarding school in Massachusetts, it was used to successfully combat student distractedness.

While no one gathers statistics on people becoming digital minimalists, the movement seems to be gaining ground. Researchers, therapists, and the U.S. Surgeon General warn that our habits may be harming everything from our ability to sleep to our mental health.

If it were easy to put down our devices, most of us would have done it already. A recent survey by the University of Cambridge found that nearly half of British teens felt they were addicted to social media; in 2022, nearly six in 10 Americans told Gallup pollsters that they use their phones too much.

The big tech companies provide some aids to help us track the time we spend with our devices. In 2018, Apple added the Screen Time setting, and Google, Facebook and Instagram unveiled similar tools.

For some, tools like these can help. But for many of us, they’re just another source of shame about our inability to put down our devices. They are, after all, expertly engineered systems of intermittent reward and behavioral addiction. Luckily, there are alternatives.

First-draft machine

For Adam Leeb, an MIT-trained engineer who founded a small Detroit-based consumer-device company, the spark for what would become a line of what can best be described as digital typewriters came from a conversation with a friend.

This friend used a trick taught in graduate writing programs to help him write first drafts: He used software that disabled the backspace key on his computer, forcing him to forge onward, and edit later.

That aha moment culminated, in 2016, with Leeb’s company, Astrohaus, shipping its first product, the Freewrite. A boxy mechanical keyboard with a small E Ink screen, it can upload your drafts to the cloud so you can edit them later on a real computer, and that’s about it.

Since then, Astrohaus has released two more digital typewriters that are well-designed, relatively expensive, and polarizing. Beloved by many customers, they are frequently loathed by tech reviewers, precisely because they lack features that Leeb deliberately left out.

I’ve used all three models of the Freewrite, including the Alpha, which ships this month—and I can see why some people can’t fathom paying between $349 and $649 for a device about as capable as a 1960s-era IBM Selectric. But for completely distraction-free writing of first drafts, or taking notes, there’s nothing that can compare to the productivity that can be achieved when a device has no ability to break your attention.

Dumbphones

Daisy Krigbaum and Will Stults run an unusual, perhaps one-of-a-kind, phone retail business in Los Angeles, called Dumbwireless. They sell only non-smartphones, except for one ultrasmall model called the Jelly, from Unihertz.

Their business was born of Stults’s own experience with tech addiction. His app of choice was Twitter. “For whatever reason, I was so inundated with the news, and always feeling like I wanted to get my view out there," he says. “It was eating away all my time and productivity."

After switching to a dumbphone, Stults realized that he could build a business around helping others decide which device meets their needs, while doing much less than a typical smartphone. For most users, he recommends the Light Phone II, but Dumbwireless also offers other devices, including one from a Swiss minimalist-phone company called Punkt Tronics.

For those who want to add even more of the good kind of friction to their smartphone experience, there’s the Unpluq Tag, from the Rotterdam-based startup Unpluq. It’s a yellow, one-inch-square tag that you tap with your phone to lock or unlock access to whatever websites and apps you designate. Leaving the tag at home or another part of the house allows users to dumb-down their phones before they go out or engage in activities, without distraction.

It’s also possible to use dumbphones as secondary devices, to be carried when a person wants to minimize distractions. Jeffrey Strapec, a learning specialist at a private school in Baltimore, found a working Nokia flip phone at a thrift store, and connected it to a prepaid phone plan.

When he wants to be reachable but not distracted, he turns on the Driving Focus feature on his iPhone. He’s customized the message it automatically sends to anyone who tries to text or call him, so that it includes the number for his flip phone.

Not your parents’ Kindle

Another way to be productive but not distracted is by using an E Ink tablet. A year ago, Amazon finally released a Kindle you can take notes on, the Kindle Scribe. But it is in many ways the least capable, and least interesting device of its class. The Remarkable 2, which I’ve used for years to read and mark up PDFs, is a larger device with more elegant software.

Some in the latest generation of these devices even have a passable version of a color display, although all of them have both the longer battery life and slower screen refresh that comes with using E Ink.

A few E Ink tablets are powerful enough to double as a kind of distraction-light laptop, such as the Boox Tab Ultra C Pro, which can be connected to a dedicated keyboard and trackpad. Such a device is good for reading, taking notes, editing documents, even browsing the web—but bad at the things that can harvest our attention, like watching videos or scrolling through social media.

An Amish-made solution

Jeff Sheldon runs a small business in rural Pennsylvania that sells high-end, handmade desk accessories. He had tried every tech solution for organizing his personal and business to-do lists, and all had the same problem: None made him significantly more effective at getting things done.

Over the years, he refined a simpler and more tangible system that uses index cards—a sort of stripped-down version of the “bullet journal" espoused by some productivity nerds. Then he turned it into a kit and released it on Kickstarter, where it netted more than $450,000 in preorders.

The walnut box that serves as a container and stand for the cards is handmade by nearby Amish and Mennonite craftspeople.

Unbundling the smartphone

Ever since the debut of the iPhone, the trend in consumer electronics has been toward making every mobile device we buy more capable. We now have smartphones that can fold out to become tablets, tablets that are in every respect giant phones, and laptops attempting to catch up with both.

This push to turn everything we own into a digital Swiss Army Knife has made digital minimalism both more necessary and, paradoxically, easier than ever. Many I spoke to for this article used their dumbphones to stay in touch with people, and a tablet, laptop or smartphone without a phone plan to accomplish other tasks that only those devices can do. For example, one person living in San Francisco told me that when she needs to call an Uber, she does so on her iPad. And a cheesemonger in South Carolina told me she manages her shop’s social-media presence on a Wifi-only iPhone that she leaves at work.

That’s the paradox of today’s digital minimalists: Many are actually using more tech to accomplish what others can get done with just a phone and a laptop. But the benefits that come from gadgets specialized for individual tasks make it worth it, they say.

“The name of the game for me is always intentionality," says Aparicio. “If I’m on my computer, I’m just there to do school, or to do work. And ultimately, you know, I found that I’m less stressed, and I have more time for my family."

