The tech to help you beat your tech addictions

This push to turn everything we own into a digital Swiss Army Knife has made digital minimalism both more necessary and, paradoxically, easier than ever. Many I spoke to for this article used their dumbphones to stay in touch with people, and a tablet, laptop or smartphone without a phone plan to accomplish other tasks that only those devices can do. For example, one person living in San Francisco told me that when she needs to call an Uber, she does so on her iPad. And a cheesemonger in South Carolina told me she manages her shop’s social-media presence on a Wifi-only iPhone that she leaves at work.