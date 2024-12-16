The trouble with searching Google for ‘the best’
Andrea Fuller , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Dec 2024, 03:07 PM IST
SummaryShopping sites tout five stars. No. 1 rankings. Media endorsements. But how do you know what’s real?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Shoppers often hit Google to search things like “top vacuums" or “best dishwashers," expecting fair, independent assessments of top models. Instead, they might land on marketing pages disguised as expert rankings.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less