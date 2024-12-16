The trouble with searching Google for ‘the best’

I reached out to Snapbuy and Internet Up via their published email addresses. I also reached out to the companies via Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. I received a LinkedIn message from Internet Up’s managing director, Alan Szymanek, citing email difficulties. On the fifth day of my inquiries, Szymanek wrote to say that “it is not feasible for us to process such a comprehensive request within just a few days." Another representative asked for an additional week to respond.