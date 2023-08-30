The Twitter Superfans Trying to Ditch the X Brand

“I just find the X so boring, and it’s kind of depressing. It just gives me a negative vibe," said Belinda Davey, a 36-year-old retail worker in Adelaide, Australia. She changed the app icon back to the bird on her mobile phone using a feature on Apple Shortcuts. Her post on X with a tutorial for how to do it has since garnered more than 1.5 million views. Many user replies also called for an Android version of the workaround.