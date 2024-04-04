The underrated iPhone app that makes everyday tasks easier
SummaryDon’t relegate the Apple Shortcuts app to the same hidden folder as Compass and Keynote—it might be the most useful app you have
YOU’VE PROBABLY deleted most of the preloaded apps on your iPhone without remorse. Goodbye Compass! Adieu Keynote! Sayonara Freeform! You have my blessing to send these to app oblivion with abandon, with one exception: Do not ignore the Shortcuts app.
