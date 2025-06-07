The world is running out of clean water. This technology promises to fix it.
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Jun 2025, 06:20 PM IST
Summary
Deep-sea salination is on the cusp of providing a source of clean water from the Caribbean to the Emirates.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Half of all people on earth experience severe water scarcity at least one month out of the year, according to the UN.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story