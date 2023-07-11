There is only one Twitter: CEO Linda Yaccarino as platform sees largest usage day; Elon Musk reacts, says THIS2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 07:05 AM IST
Threads, Meta Platforms' Twitter rival, has reached 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch, surpassing ChatGPT as the fastest-growing online platform. The app's rapid growth is viewed as a significant threat to Elon Musk's microblogging app, Twitter.
Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Monday said that Twitter last week had its ‘largest usage day’ since February, without providing details.
This tweet came after Meta Platforms' Twitter rival Threads crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday, dethroning ChatGPT as the fastest-growing online platform to hit the milestone.
Threads has been setting records for user growth since its launch on Wednesday, with celebrities, politicians and other newsmakers joining the platform that is seen by analysts as the first serious threat to the Elon Musk-owned microblogging app. The app's sprint to 100 million users was much speedier than that of OpenAI-owned ChatGPT, which became the fastest-growing consumer application in history in January about two months after its launch, according to a UBS study.
Twitter had nearly 240 million monetizable daily active users as of July last year, according to the company's last public disclosure before Musk's takeover, although data from web analytics companies indicates usage has dropped since then.
Twitter's web traffic was down 11 percent from the year prior in the days after the Threads launch, compared to the 4 percent it was down year-over-year as of June, according to Similarweb.
Matthew Prince, CEO of internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare, shared a graph showing a similar trajectory in a tweet on Sunday and said Twitter's traffic was "tanking."
Meanwhile, Musk has gone after Threads and Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg all week since the launch of Threads.
Musk said “Zuck is a cuck" while responding to a screengrab of the Threads post by fast-food chain Wendy’s. The burger joint in its post was seen joining that Zuckerberg “should go to space just to really make him mad lol." This clearly refers to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Meta CEO replied to Wendy's post with a laughing emoji.
After the launch of Threads, Musk has filed a lawsuit against Meta platforms. He even fired a letter to Zuckerberg through his Twitter lawyer Alex Spiro accusing Zuckerberg's company of engaging in “systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property."
Earlier in June, Musk had also challenged Zuckerberg to a “cage match" to which Zuckerberg responded, saying “send me the location."