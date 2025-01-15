There’s a better way to predict a technology’s future: Follow the rate of change
Steven Rosenbush ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 4 min read 15 Jan 2025, 04:49 PM IST
SummaryIt’s possible to get better answers on the evolution of technology. But we need to start with better questions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The key question on tech is how quickly it’s moving, not how close it is to its destination.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less