There’s a better way to predict a technology’s future: Follow the rate of change

Predicting technology’s trajectory

No, Khosla had been struck in 2018 by the magnitude of talent going into AI, for one thing, and by its overall progress. He was particularly impressed by developments at Google parent Alphabet, which had spun out its Waymo autonomous vehicle unit in 2016, and by Alphabet’s DeepMind, which had developed AlphaFold 1, a breakthrough in predicting protein structure. China’s Baidu was also displaying progress in its AI efforts, like its autonomous driving system Apollo.