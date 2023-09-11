These Companies Already Know What the iPhone 15 Looks Like

When Apple introduces its new iPhone 15 on Tuesday, many companies will already be shipping companion accessories of their own—cases that fit the just-announced lineup of smartphones.

The question is: If Apple is so secretive, how did they know what the iPhone 15 looked like?

Case makers spend the year before launch preparing for Apple’s next big release. A handful work directly with Apple. Others, though, must rely on inside sources to predict the new design’s dimensions and special characteristics. Prepping for an undisclosed product carries risks, so some manufacturers incorporate design flexibility, such as fudging the size of buttons or camera openings in the cases.

Most nail it, but some end up being wrong.

No certainty

Hong Kong-based accessory maker Casetify has conducted market research, performed drop tests, and even started production on its next generation of rugged cases.

Casetify doesn’t have an official partnership with the iPhone giant. But for more than a decade, it has been one of many companies attempting to keep pace with the Apple’s product launches.

“We don’t really know for sure what the device is going to look like until Tim Cook goes on stage and presents it," said Ruben Rodriguez, head of communications at Casetify.

Yet just an hour after Apple’s keynote concludes, hundreds of thousands of Casetify cases, designed for the presumed iPhone 15, will be ready for people to purchase—assuming everything goes according to plan. They will ship as soon as Casetify verifies its estimates match reality.

“Sometimes we are changing molds and pictures the night after the keynote," Rodriguez said. “There’s no certainty."

Consumers typically have to wait about 10 days after Apple’s announcement before they can get their hands on its latest devices. The brief window provides a buffer for accessory makers to compare their products to the official Apple information and make any minor tweaks. If they are starting from scratch with their case designs, it could be months before the accessories are ready.

Insider insight

A quick search on online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart reveal a multitude of cases claiming compatibility with the yet-to-be-released iPhone 15. These cases tout various features, including “heavy-duty" and “waterproof" designs, while catering to consumers’ diverse color preferences. People have been able to order some of the designs for months and get them well in advance of Apple’s event.

In the years leading up to an iPhone release, Apple collaborates with third-party manufacturers for raw materials, components, packaging and other aspects of the production process. A substantial portion of device assembly occurs in China, and leaks about Apple’s plans often surface. Those rumors are vital for these early-launch case makers.

“We’re very reliant on our manufacturers," said Peter Dering, founder of Peak Design, a San Francisco-based smartphone accessory startup. “We don’t know where they get their information from, and frankly, we just have to trust them really quite blindly."

Peak Design currently has 75,000 iPhone 15 cases waiting in warehouses. It won’t ship them until it has the chance to test them with one of Apple’s new devices. Its sources within the industry have proved reliable in the past, Dering added.

The weeks after Apple’s big event are the most crucial and frenetic period for accessory makers, as they race to ship compatible products and capitalize on the needs of new iPhone owners. Dering said 50% of the company’s annual sales happen between Apple’s hardware event and Christmas.

“Each week is hypercritical," he said of that period.

To mitigate the risks of Apple’s potential design variations, some manufacturers deliberately build cases with slight deviations in mind. Early case releases will often have larger openings around speakers, cameras and buttons than strictly necessary to accommodate potential changes Apple may make.

Risky business

In 2020, Smartish’s initial cases for Apple’s redesigned iPhone 12 had problems, with some customers reporting they didn’t fit well. The Austin, Texas-based company acknowledged the issue on its website and offered to replace them for no additional charge.

“We were going for a more protective squeeze, but looks like we missed the mark," the company said at the time. Smartish declined to comment.

Dering said if his company made miscalculations, it would take six to eight weeks to redesign the company’s cases planned for the iPhone 15.

Cases made by Apple-authorized partners often have the MFi certification logo on the packaging and are sold by major retailers.

Many companies delay some of their case design efforts until after Apple’s launch to ensure product quality and build consumer trust.

“On the day that it launches, we’re running into the store to buy it," June Lai, chief executive of iPhone protective case maker Catalyst, said earlier this year. The company buys several new iPhones and then sends them to factories in China to make sure Catalyst’s waterproof cases all work as they should, she said.

“Precision really matters," Lai said. “If something is off a little bit, it might mean that that case is not going to work. It’s going to leak and not protect against drops or impacts."

Write to Dalvin Brown at dalvin.brown@wsj.com