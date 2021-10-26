HP India today introduced a new range of its ink tank printers -HP Smart Tank 700 to meet the evolving printing demands of families and small business owners. The new smart tank printers are powered with guided lighting, low ink and paper sensors with mobile alerts. It is the first smart tank printer to offer users the ability to print on both sides of the page. It comes with security features like secure boot, write protected memory and pre-set password for work from home requirements.

These Smart Tank 700 printers are priced at ₹20,049 that goes upto ₹24,910 in the Indian market.

Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India Market said, “At HP, we are constantly innovating to deliver utmost ease and a worry-free printing experience to our customers which is also pocket-friendly. HP Smart Tank 700 has been designed to meet the versatile needs of families and small business owners who want an affordable yet high quality printing through a modern and sustainable product."

The HP Smart Tank 700 printers are the first ink tank printer to be made from over 25% recycled plastic. This series comes with two years of ink supply that prints 12000 pages (black) and 8000 pages (color) and saves up to 80% on ink costs, said HP.

