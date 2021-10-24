The BBK-owned smartphone brand, iQOO , has said that its smartphone line-up iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO Z3, iQOO Z5, and the iQOO 3 will start getting Android 12 beta updates starting December in India. The new beta update is expected to bring some new changes to the user interface of these smartphones.

iQOO was born in 2019 to cater to the premium segment smartphone market with a focus of performance and gaming.

As Google has started rolling out the Android 12 in its Pixel smartphones, other OEMs are expected to get it soon in their smartphones. Two other sister concerns of iQOO, Oppo and Realme, have already announced their plans to roll out Android 12 by the end of this year.

iQOO 7, iQOO 7 Legend, iQOO Z3, and the iQOO Z5 will get the Android 12 beta starting from the end of December. The iQoo 3, on the other hand, will receive the new Android version in its beta stage by March-end in 2022, said iQOO in a media statement.

The beta version will roll out in phased manner. It will come to the phones of iQOO users starting December 2021 but being the beta, it might take some time to reach to all the existing lineup of iQOO smartphones. iQoo launched iQOO 3 with Android 10, iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo Z3, and the iQoo Z5 came earlier this year and are based on Android 11.

The Android 12 beta will also be seen in other Asus smartphones later this year. The new OS is expected to bring new security features and stability to the phones.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.