These iQOO smartphones to get Android 12 Beta. Check list

The beta version will roll out in phased manner. It will come to the phones of iQOO users starting December 2021 but being the beta, it might take some time to reach to all the existing lineup of iQOO smartphones. iQoo launched iQOO 3 with Android 10, iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo Z3, and the iQoo Z5 came earlier this year and are based on Android 11.