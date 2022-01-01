These two Chinese mobile companies may have to pay 1,000 crore for tax evasion

Subsequently, investigation has brought out modus operandi of purchase of the components for manufacturing of mobile handsets as well as introduction of foreign funds in the books of the Indian company but it transpires that the source from which such funds have been received are of doubtful nature, purportedly with no credit worthiness of the lender. “The quantum of such borrowings is about ₹5,000 crore, on which interest expenses have also been claimed," it added.