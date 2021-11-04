Today marks the beginning of the sale of JioPhone Next . The festive season started with Diwali is going to continue in coming days for smartphone lovers as well. Some of the smartphone makers have hinted to launch their phones in this month. We have unverified news that Xiaomi , Iqoo and OnePlus are going to unveil their smartphones in November. As the year nears its end smartphone makers would like to cash in the positive sentiment in the market due to festivities.

Here are some of the rumored smartphone launches slated for November:

JioPhone Next

The Reliance backed JioPhone Next is launched on November 4. The first of its kind smartphone is jointly developed by Jio and Google. It features a new OS called Pragati. The smartphone features 13MP back camera and an 8MP front camera. It is supported by 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM. JioPhone Next runs on Qualcomm quad-core chipset and features a 3,500mAh battery. JioPhone Next is available at ₹6,499 at retail stores and on on Jio’s website.

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus is hinted to launch the OnePlus 9RT expanding its series 9. The OnePlus 9RT will have a 6.62 inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The 9RT is said to come in three variants; 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB internal memory, and 12GB RAM with 256GB onboard storage. It will have a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP, 16MP, and a 2MP. The front camera is expected to be of 16MP. OnePlus 9RT may ship with a 4,500mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

The already launched smartphone series in China may come with few tweaks for the Indian market. The smartphone series consists of three phones; Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+. Some of the key features include fast charging and AMOLED display. The Redmi Note 11 has a 6.67 inches display, starting with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. All these smartphones will come with MediaTek Dimensity powered chipsets. The Note 11 series is suggested to feature triple camera set up of 108MP and near 5,000mAh battery for India.

iQOO 8 Pro

The smartphone maker announced 8 Pro in August but is yet to launch it. The BBK-owned brand is going to ship 6.78 inches of AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 series chipset. Going with the trend, QOO 8 Pro may come with 8GB RAM and a minimum of 128GB internal space. The 8 Pro will also feature triple camera setup of 50MP and a single selfie lens of 16MP. The iQOO 8 Pro is rumored to come with a 4,500mAh battery and fast charger.

POCO M4 Pro

POCO is also planning to launch M4 Pro this month. It is expected to come with a 6.6 inch display and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may come with triple camera setup as well with 50MP resolution with a 16MP front shooter. The POCO M4 Pro would also feature MediaTek’s Dimensity SoC supported by 8GB RAM and 12GB of internal memory. The battery may be of 5,000mAh.

