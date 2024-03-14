They Launched Careers on TikTok. Now Their Livelihoods Hang in the Balance.

Kim Hale started posting videos of her hip-hop routines on TikTok three years ago, when she was in her early 50s. She danced professionally in her youth, she said, but it had been a decade since she’d trained. Now here she was, a woman in midlife moving with ease and confidence for a potential audience of millions.

“People were like, ‘get it, Grandma,’" said Hale, 56. She doesn’t have grandchildren, but her white hair, contagious smile and choreography have helped her stand out. She’s built a following of 709,000 and a list of paid brand partners that includes L’Oréal, HomeGoods and Tylenol. “It’s given me visibility that I wouldn’t have otherwise, especially as a dancer over 50," she said.

Hale is one of hundreds of thousands of people who have found rapid TikTok fame for their talents—from dance to comedy to cooking to extreme crafting. For many of them, TikTok has gone from hobby to full-time career, as brands have flooded them with offers to advertise products and talent scouts have leveraged their followings to secure book deals, product lines and more.

Now, their income hangs in the balance of pending legislation. After House lawmakers voted Wednesday in overwhelming support of a bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S., TikTok is lobbying Washington to avoid a tough decision: sell or lose the 170 million users who make up its biggest market.

When TikTok became available in the U.S. in 2017, its bite-sized video format launched a new wave of online stars. Compared with other social-media sites, TikTok could spread content far beyond a user’s immediate following. Thanks to the app’s hypersensitive algorithm, people could discover content and personalities that aligned with their interests just by scrolling the app’s main feed, known as the For You Page. Brands quickly noticed who was commanding an audience and started making deals to get their products in front of the app’s rapidly growing user base.

It wasn’t long before the app started facing resistance in the U.S. Owned by ByteDance, a tech company headquartered in Beijing, TikTok faced scrutiny from federal officials all the way up to the Oval Office. In 2020, when Donald Trump was president, he threatened to ban the app in the U.S. through an executive order, calling it a national security threat. Now there is bipartisan support for keeping American users’ data out of a Chinese corporation’s hands. A U.S. ban would be a boon for Meta’s Instagram, which launched its Reels video feature in 2020 as an answer to TikTok.

TikTok declined to comment.

Hale, the dancer, said she felt a ban was a drastic step. “If it’s about national security, I get that," she said. But she didn’t understand why the government was “acting so quickly on this when there are so many other big issues looming right now."

Alexis Nicole, a Vancouver, British Columbia-based creator with more than 127,000 followers, said that while the ban wouldn’t totally affect her in Canada, about 90% of her audience is from the U.S.

“It’s not like creators can just go on Instagram and create a new following," Nicole said. Most of her sponsorship deals are for posts on TikTok; that’s where she gets the most views.

If a ban materializes, “I’d be done," Nicole said. “I’d make my money in other ways. I’m not playing the game with Meta," citing Meta blocking access to news in Canada as a concern.

Creators who got their start on sites like YouTube and Instagram say it’s impossible to grow anywhere else as quickly as one can on TikTok. Macy Eleni, who posts about thrift shopping and mental health as @blazedandglazed, said that within weeks of joining the app in 2020, she amassed 100,000 followers and a brand deal with a sustainable laundry company.

Now she has 479,000 followers and has partnered with companies like Coach, Supergoop and Major League Soccer. An editor discovered her on the app, which led to her first book, “Second Chances," out later this year with a Simon & Schuster imprint.

“There’s obviously been talks of TikTok bans on and off throughout the whole time I’ve been on the platform," said Eleni, 31, who is based in Los Angeles. She said she’s not concerned about the security of her data. She’s more worried that a ban could affect the promotion of her book.

Dana Hasson, a 26-year-old creator in New York City whose videos focus on baking and makeup, said she is more worried than she was last March, when rumblings of legislation began. That’s because this time, TikTok emailed its users and sent an in-app message asking users to contact their representatives and tell them to vote against a ban. Those messages made it feel “a little more real," she said.

Influencer-marketing experts said their guidance to creators and brands remains the same as it was in 2020, when the threat of a TikTok ban was first sounded: Make sure they aren’t overly concentrated on any one platform.

“We still see brands planning out the year with TikTok as a top media channel for content and spending," Ryan Detert, CEO and founder of influencer-marketing firm Influential, said in a statement. He noted that Influential has been advising clients about the possibility of a ban since 2020, when Trump raised the executive order. He said that brands devote up to 30% of their marketing budgets to TikTok creators and paid media.

Ryan Lu, full-time creator who makes videos about astrology and spirituality, said that a big part of his livelihood comes from his daily livestreams on TikTok, where virtual gifts from viewers can lead to payments from TikTok. Livestreaming on Instagram, by comparison, feels like “yelling into the void," he said.

But Lu understands he may need to diversify his income streams. “It’s important to not completely invest in one platform," Lu, 27, said.

Abelyn Salazar, 24, has been posting videos about makeup and fashion on TikTok for about three years. TikTok was where she found the most success, the Los Angeles-based creator said, after several years of trying out different social-media sites to try to grow her viewership.

Losing TikTok scares her, she said, but she’s been trying to spend more time creating videos on YouTube, where she sees potential for long-term, stable growth.

“I’ve been migrating some of my TikTok content to Instagram Reels, because I have a similar audience there," Salazar said.

But TikTok is still the place where she draws in the most business, she said, and where she’s spent the most time building relationships with brands and viewers.

“I’m concerned about potentially losing the strong community I’ve built," she said.

