They Launched Careers on TikTok. Now Their Livelihoods Hang in the Balance.

When TikTok became available in the U.S. in 2017, its bite-sized video format launched a new wave of online stars. Compared with other social-media sites, TikTok could spread content far beyond a user’s immediate following. Thanks to the app’s hypersensitive algorithm, people could discover content and personalities that aligned with their interests just by scrolling the app’s main feed, known as the For You Page. Brands quickly noticed who was commanding an audience and started making deals to get their products in front of the app’s rapidly growing user base.