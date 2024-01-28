They’re in Your Group Chat. But Are They Really Your Friends?

The internet, our smartphones and the mechanics of social media have irreparably altered friendship.

In late December, Melissa Cabrera was enjoying her day, cooking, cleaning and creating a vision board for the new year. Her friend kept up with her on a video call throughout those activities—for over eight hours.

The 22-year-old Cabrera considers this a “soul-sister type of friendship" that can be traced back to their childhood. Video chatting for hours just makes sense, especially since the pair lives over a thousand miles apart.

Technology erases the distances between us. You can now be closer with people you’ve never even met in person than you are with your own next-door neighbors. You also can maintain dozens or hundreds of weaker friendships, based on lightweight online interactions and not much else.

Connecting with people is even easier now, says Katie Davis, a developmental scientist and director of the University of Washington’s Digital Youth Lab. But managing our many relationships on our smartphones can get messy, she says, especially when different aspects of our lives intersect. “That can cause some anxiety and stress."

It isn’t enough to just acknowledge that technology has changed friendship.

Friends are the crucial components of our lives. They offer support when we need it—be it a quick laugh, voice of calm in a moment of stress, or true drive-you-to-the-hospital kinship. We need to keep track of what different people mean to us. Here’s how.

Wall flowers

Once a year you get the cheery “Happy Birthday!" posts. Or maybe “HBD" from the more rushed people. What’s true of almost all these posters: You haven’t exchanged three words of real conversation in ages.

“They must wake up every day and just look at all the Facebook notifications of birthdays and then just go say happy birthday," says Justin Kellough, a 36-year-old pastor who oversees content creation for his church in Houston. He received 55 posts on his wall on his last birthday. He used to comment back, matching the length or brevity of the initial message. (“HBD!" “TY!") Now, he doesn’t even try.

“I’m not angry at them for saying happy birthday," he says, but admits he’s not one of them. “I don’t take the time."

The likers

Maybe you only count a few social-media compadres as true friends. Still, you’ve bonded with some of those lesser acquaintances for their readiness to like your stuff. You thumbs-up their posts or send heart or fire reactions to their stories. Later, when you post something, their own nod appears.

“People say that it gives you a false sense of staying in touch, but I don’t think it’s true," says Kellough. “Social media gives you a connect point to people that you otherwise would forget exist."

Only in groups

The rise of chat apps brought us the group chat and its own funny social constructs. Everyone has a role to play. There are conversation starters, message reactors, lurkers and observers.

While you might already be tight with some members of a group, there are always others just outside your orbit—friends of friends, or an in-law or second cousin. You might readily engage with them inside the group chat, but you would never, ever dream of texting with them one-on-one.

Giveaway gang

It’s a special friend who lets you tag them, no questions asked, in the off chance you’ll win a Snoopy giveaway on Instagram. So who do you tag?

This is a delicate process, says Lane Moore, a New York-based comedian and author of “You Will Find Your People: How to Make Meaningful Friendships as an Adult."

The trick is to choose people who won’t be annoyed. They may not have the same taste, but they are just as interested in free stuff. “What the giveaway wants you to do is to tag a friend who you think would like this," she says, “but realistically my friend might not care about this at all."

In 2018, after one of her comedy shows, Moore met someone who just organically became her giveaway buddy. The pair hasn’t won anything—yet.

Meme-migos

Memes have become a language unto themselves. Chances are you have friends who speak the same meme dialect you do. You know who to send videos from a long-canceled Canadian children’s show, or a screenshot of that dream out-of-office message that just says, “Any incoming emails will be automatically deleted."

Charlotte Negron, a 30-year-old event and social-media content creator in Los Angeles, occasionally shares cute animal videos, but her specialty is friendship memes. She recently sent a picture of two old ladies with the caption “us in 50 years." Her besties typically chime in with laughing emojis and likes.

Couch sitter

Yes, there are friends you actually see in person. Not that you put down your phones. Couch friends sit together, scrolling away, with only occasional chitchat.

“The silence is never awkward," says Negron. Great couch friends never wonder if you might be ignoring them, she adds.

Negron’s couch friend was someone she met at an event in 2022. At first, the two would meet up for coffee, but soon they started spending time together at the home of one or the other, doing very little.

Negron’s couch friend moved away to Nashville, Tenn., in September. They have graduated to FaceTime friends.

Please do disturb

If someone’s phone is in Do Not Disturb mode, it’s usually for a good reason. Your friend might be on a work deadline, enjoying some screen-free downtime, or just want to be left alone. That’s where Notify Anyway comes into play. If you’re going to disturb your friend’s precious peace, you better have a reason. Or at least be really tight.

Crawford Millham Horton, a 26-year-old social-media marketer in Los Angeles, has done this to his friends.

Horton was bored during the holiday break in December. One friend constantly had DND on, but Horton knew the buddy was with his mom on vacation in Mexico. He hit Notify Anyway after every lonely dispatch. The friend usually responded.

“I really just got irritated that someone had me on Do Not Disturb," says Horton, “so by principle I was smashing the Notify Anyway button just to be annoying."

FaceTime anytime

Melissa Cabrera’s “soul sister" relationship with her FaceTime-marathon pal, Erika González, was decades in the making. The pair’s families have been friends since before they were born. The two grew closer during the past six years, while they lived near each other in Harrisburg, Pa. González moved to Austin, Texas, in 2021, but even before then, the two would spend hours on FaceTime.

On one recent call, Cabrera fell asleep. González thought she froze mid-blink. And while they were both brushing their teeth, Cabrera says they kept trying to talk and couldn’t understand each other.

“Moments like those just make me feel very grateful to have someone I quite literally can’t shut up," she says.

Pin pals

In 2020, Apple gave us the power to pin up to nine conversations to the top of the Messages app. Immediately, everyone around you was a contestant on the game show “Who Will You Pin?"

Brandon Epps, who works in vendor management, doesn’t have interest in casual Facebook friends and meme swapping. Instead, he focuses on those nine pins, shifting them depending on who he’s closest with and what’s going on in his life.

The 30-year-old, who lives in Nashville, prioritizes the people with whom he feels most comfortable sharing struggles and celebrating wins. “Some friends are more present in different chapters of your life," he says.

