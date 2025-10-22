Thinking of cancelling HBO Max? Subscription prices just went up – Here’s what you need to know

In the HBO Max subscribers will need to dig a little deeper into their pockets, as Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a new round of price increases for the streaming service.

What is the price for HBO Max now? The hike, effective immediately for new subscribers, marks the third consecutive year of price adjustments since HBO Max first launched in 2020.

New Prices for All Plans As of Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the updated pricing for HBO Max plans are as follows:

HBO Max Basic With Ads (stream on two devices simultaneously)

Monthly: $10.99 (+$1)

Annual: $109.99 (+$10)

HBO Max Standard (ad-free, stream on two devices simultaneously)

Monthly: $18.49 (+$1.50)

Annual: $184.99 (+$15)

HBO Max Premium (ad-free, 4K content, stream on four devices simultaneously)

Monthly: $22.99 (+$2)

Annual: $229.99 (+$20)

New subscribers will see the updated prices immediately, while existing monthly subscribers will be notified 30 days in advance of their next billing date and will see the price increase applied from their following billing cycle on or after November 20, 2025.

Current annual subscribers will not experience an increase until their accounts are due for renewal, at which point they will receive 30 days’ notice.

The Other Recent Changes In the Platform This is not HBO Max’s first price adjustment in recent years. The platform most recently raised prices for ad-free plans in June 2024, following a January 2023 increase — the first since the service launched.

In July 2025, the company officially reverted the service’s name back to HBO Max, two years after rebranding it as simply “Max.”

Streaming Industry-Wide Trend HBO Max’s latest price increase comes amid a wider trend of streaming platforms raising subscription fees to bolster profitability. Competitors including Disney+ and Hulu have also implemented price hikes from 21 October 2025.

Earlier this year, NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Apple TV (dropping the “+” sign), and Netflix similarly adjusted their pricing, reflecting the growing cost pressures on the direct-to-consumer streaming market.

The continued increases underscore the challenge for streaming services to balance premium content offerings with sustainable pricing models, particularly as households manage multiple subscriptions and evolving viewing habits.