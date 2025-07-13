Thinking of cancelling Netflix or Prime Video subscription? It may soon get harder – Here’s what’s changing

A US federal appeals court has struck down a major consumer protection rule that would have forced streaming platforms to simplify their cancellation processes. The regulation, known as the “click to cancel” rule, was proposed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and set to take effect on July 14.

It would have required companies like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and HBO Max to make cancelling subscriptions as straightforward as signing up.

The rule also aimed to increase transparency by ensuring clear consent before converting free trials into paid plans, and mandating that platforms disclose when promotional pricing would end. It formed part of the Biden administration’s broader push to reduce consumer friction and improve digital services.

However, the appeals court ruled that the FTC failed to conduct a necessary economic impact analysis before enforcing the rule. As a result, the regulation has been suspended indefinitely, and streaming companies are under no obligation to maintain user-friendly cancellation methods.

Flexibility at Risk for Streaming Subscribers Although many streaming services currently allow users to cancel with a few clicks, industry observers warn this could change rapidly without regulatory oversight. Platforms may opt to increase the number of steps, bury the cancellation option deep in account settings, or even require users to call customer support.

Such tactics have already been observed. In 2023, an investigation revealed that cancelling Amazon Prime Video involved navigating four separate pages, making six clicks, and responding to 15 individual prompts. The FTC subsequently sued Amazon over this issue, and that legal battle remains ongoing.

Why Indian Subscribers Should Pay Attention While the court ruling applies only to the United States, it could influence global practices — including in India. For many subscribers, particularly in price-sensitive markets, the ability to cancel and resubscribe easily is essential for managing rising streaming costs.

Deloitte estimates that the average US household now spends around $61 (approximately ₹5,000) per month on streaming services — a trend mirrored in other major markets.

If companies decide to standardise more complex cancellation processes across regions, Indian users may soon find it harder to opt out of platforms they no longer use, potentially resulting in higher monthly expenditures.