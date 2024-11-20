Thinnest iPhone ever? Apple’s iPhone 17 Slim tipped to measure just 6mm

Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly gearing up to revisit its emphasis on ultra-slim smartphone designs, with rumours suggesting the company is developing its thinnest iPhone yet. Dubbed the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim, the new device could represent a significant shift in design philosophy, blending the aesthetics of earlier models like the iPhone 6 with the cutting-edge technology of today.

According to a report by MacRumors, the iPhone 17 Slim is expected to measure a mere 6mm in thickness. This would make it the thinnest iPhone to date, shaving nearly 0.9mm off the already slender 6.9mm iPhone 6. Such a redesign could signal Apple’s intent to offer a fresh take on its product lineup, much like the introduction of the Mini and Plus variants in recent years.

While details remain speculative, the report suggests that the iPhone 17 Slim may surpass even the Pro Max in price, potentially making it the most expensive iPhone ever released. This premium cost could reflect the engineering challenges involved in creating a device of such slim proportions, coupled with the R&D investments required for its development.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to include several high-end features, including the next-generation A19 chip and Apple’s innovative Dynamic Island display. However, in a departure from the trend of packing multiple rear cameras, the iPhone 17 Slim might feature just a single rear camera, similar to what’s predicted for the forthcoming iPhone SE 4.

Other expected specifications include an aluminium frame and 8GB of RAM, which would help power Apple’s advanced AI capabilities. If accurate, these features indicate that Apple is striking a balance between design, functionality, and performance.

The iPhone 17 Slim is anticipated to debut in September 2025, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup. With nearly two years to go, the wait may feel lengthy, but it allows Apple ample time to perfect the device and build anticipation among its customer base.

