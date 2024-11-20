Thinnest iPhone ever? Apple’s iPhone 17 Slim tipped to measure just 6mm
Apple is reportedly developing the iPhone 17 Slim, which could be its thinnest phone at 6mm. This model may blend classic design with modern technology and include features like the A19 chip, while potentially being the most expensive iPhone yet, debuting in September 2025.
Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly gearing up to revisit its emphasis on ultra-slim smartphone designs, with rumours suggesting the company is developing its thinnest iPhone yet. Dubbed the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim, the new device could represent a significant shift in design philosophy, blending the aesthetics of earlier models like the iPhone 6 with the cutting-edge technology of today.