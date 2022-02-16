This billionaire share his phone's home screen, ‘no WhatsApp…' Read more

This billionaire share his phone's home screen, ‘no WhatsApp…' Read more1 min read . 06:14 PM IST
The Art of Bitfulness has taken a different route that says that how technology can help us to think better
Infosys co-founder, Nandan Nilekani, has completely denied being into crypto business. He tweeted that many social media platforms are claiming of him launching a crypto project which he termed as fake news and asked netizens to not click on any such links. He asked his followers and Twitter users to report such posts as misleading/false. Nilekani was highlighting the fact that our smartphones give us abundance of information but also take away the ability to think.
The man behind Aadhaar, Nandan Nilekani, was referring to the well-being of the smartphone users. Nilekani has penned a book called The Art of Bitfulness which describes how we can use technology to think differently instead of blaming it completely.
Nandan Nilekani aslo shared his phone’s home screen and said that he has only the essential apps on his phone. He encouraged social media users and his fans to share their smartphone’s home screen. He wrote, “No WhatsApp, no notification badges. Only essential apps."
