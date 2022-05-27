Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the validity of its annual recharge pack. Now the ₹2,399 annual prepaid recharge pack that used to offer 365 days of validity has been extended by 60 days more. The offer is available till the end of June 29, 2022. The customers who had already recharged for this pack from April 1 onwards are also applicable for this extension of validity.

The BSNL recharge pack that offered 365 days on a recharge of ₹2,399 now provides 425 days of validity. It also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. The ₹2,399 prepaid recharge pack gets you 2GB data per day.

This extension of validity becomes critical as the recharge packs are getting costlier. All the telecom operators have raised the recharge tariffs to get more revenue for the roll out of 5G and financial stability.