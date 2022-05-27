This BSNL prepaid recharge pack offering 60 days additional validity. Details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the validity of its annual recharge pack. Now the ₹2,399 annual prepaid recharge pack that used to offer 365 days of validity has been extended by 60 days more. The offer is available till the end of June 29, 2022. The customers who had already recharged for this pack from April 1 onwards are also applicable for this extension of validity.

