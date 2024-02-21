‘Need another technology leap for AI to start reasoning like humans’
SummaryGenerative artificial intelligence is adding smarter capabilities to automation, but enterprises are finding it difficult to make products out of it since GenAI tools still can’t reason, says Daniel Dines, co-founder of enterprise automation software company UiPath
BENGALURU : Daniel Dines, co-founder of enterprise automation software company UiPath, who stepped down as co-CEO to become the company’s chief innovation officer, insists that while generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) models can increase business productivity manifold, the world will need a bigger breakthrough for these models to develop human-like reasoning capability.