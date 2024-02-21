This would mean using automation not only with AI but with GenAI too…

The shift was in motion before GenAI because we’ve built a lot of our stuff on top of AI. GenAI is adding smarter capabilities to RPA because, in a way, it completes the automation. If you are an insurance company and a customer says: “I have this type of car, please give me a quotation for my car", we typically enter the data in our systems to get a quotation for the customer.