THIS is why GTA 6 might face delay. Know details
The release date of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) is uncertain as Take-Two Interactive revises its revenue expectations for FY25, sparking rumors of a possible delay.
In a recent turn of events, the much-awaited release date of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has come under speculation as Take-Two Interactive revises its revenue expectations for the fiscal year 2025 (FY25). Initially, during the annual earnings conference call, Take-Two Interactive projected a substantial revenue of $8 billion for FY25, fueling anticipation for an early release of GTA 6 before March 31, 2025. However, a recent report suggests a possible setback.