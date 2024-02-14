THIS is why GTA 6 might face delay. Know details

In a recent turn of events, the much-awaited release date of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has come under speculation as Take-Two Interactive revises its revenue expectations for the fiscal year 2025 (FY25). Initially, during the annual earnings conference call, Take-Two Interactive projected a substantial revenue of $8 billion for FY25, fueling anticipation for an early release of GTA 6 before March 31, 2025. However, a recent report suggests a possible setback.

According to ComicBook.com, Take-Two has adjusted its revenue forecast downwards, now expecting $7 billion for FY25, indicating a significant decrease of approximately $1 billion in projected earnings. This unexpected adjustment has sparked rumors of a potential internal delay in the release of GTA 6.

The report speculates that the revised forecast might push the release date of GTA 6 into the next fiscal year, FY26, which begins in April 2025. This aligns with earlier suggestions from Wedbush Securities, further intensifying concerns among fans eagerly awaiting the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series.

It is crucial to note that these developments are based on unofficial reports, and official confirmation from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive is still pending. Fans are advised to approach this information with caution until an official announcement is made.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games has unveiled that GTA 6 will make its debut on the next-generation gaming consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. This follows the pattern set by previous releases such as GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. However, this revelation raises questions for PC gamers who may need to exercise patience before getting their hands on the highly anticipated game.

As the gaming community eagerly awaits further updates from Rockstar Games, the uncertainty surrounding the GTA 6 release date continues to captivate fans worldwide.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!