This Swedish audio company enters India, has solar-powered headphone in portfolio

Swedish audio brand, Urbanista, has forayed into Indian market, to cater to the TWS category buyers with its new range of hearables. India stands at an $11 billion of headphones and earphones market, which is already one of the largest in the world. This earphone industry in India has been growing at CAGR of 9 per cent and holds strong expected growth at a CAGR of 7 per cent going forward. The product range includes active noise cancelling headphones, true wireless earphones, and the Bluetooth speakers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Urbanista is available in 90 countries around the world. Its product portfolio includes Urbanista Los Angeles, the world's first and only solar-powered headphone that gives freedom from charging, and Urbanista Lisbon, the world's smallest TWS earbuds.

Urbanista CEO Anders Andreen says "We are very excited to introduce our products to the Indian market. Urbanista is a Sweden brand with an international focus that gets inspiration from the world's greatest cities through fashion, design, music and urban culture. With India being the mobile capital of the world, we believe our brand and products will resonate well with the Indian people."

Ubanista India Head, Vijay Kannan said, “Our products are available in premium offline retailer stores in all major cities in India and we will soon be available at selected Apple premium iPhone reseller stores all over India. Our products will be available in around 100 premium retailers pan-India by end-Jan 2022 and will add another 500 retailers by end-Mar 2022. Our products can also be found in all major online channels including Amazon and Flipkart."

