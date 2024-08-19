Those online accounts you no longer use? For your own safety, get rid of them
Sean Captain , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Aug 2024, 02:58 PM IST
SummaryYou may have forgotten about these ‘zombie’ accounts but their servers haven’t—leaving your information vulnerable to hackers
Remember the Myspace page you crafted in 2005? Or the Tumblr blog from 2009? What about the Ticketmaster account you created to go to that concert four years ago?
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less