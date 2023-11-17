Threads launches mobile web version; find out what's new

Threads has taken a major stride in enhancing user experience by introducing its mobile web browser version. The announcement, shared by a Threads team member, has generated enthusiasm among users seeking a more versatile platform. Initial testing revealed seamless login through Chrome on iOS, with only a temporary hurdle encountered on Safari. Despite this, users remain optimistic, anticipating swift resolutions to any technical glitches.

The Verge reported that a user on the platform expressed excitement about this new capability, stating, “I'm thrilled that using Threads via a mobile browser is now an option. I prefer accessing social media services through the mobile web rather than downloading an app."

As per HT Tech, the introduction of a mobile web version is a significant relief for numerous Threads users who have voiced their frustration about the lack of such functionality. Until this recent update, manually navigating to a particular user's profile was feasible, but engaging in activities like browsing feeds, posting, replying, or logging in from browsers proved to be elusive.

Initially introduced as a mobile-first platform, Threads quickly amassed millions of users, surpassing even the popularity of ChatGPT. However, over time, waning interest resulted in a decrease in engagement, leading users to abandon the app.

Recognizing the decline, both Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri had committed to providing a mobile web version for Threads. Mosseri had previously revealed that the team was working on resolving bugs to improve the overall user experience.

A significant factor contributing to user attrition on Meta's platforms, including Threads, was the demand for additional features. In contrast to well-established social media giants like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, Threads was confined to a view-only mode on desktop.

In order to counter it, Meta revealed a series of developments to retain users with one of the highlights being the introduction of the possibility to operate Threads on smartphones and other devices.

