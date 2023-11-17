Threads launches mobile web version; find out what's new
Threads has taken a major stride in enhancing user experience by introducing its mobile web browser version. The announcement, shared by a Threads team member, has generated enthusiasm among users seeking a more versatile platform. Initial testing revealed seamless login through Chrome on iOS, with only a temporary hurdle encountered on Safari. Despite this, users remain optimistic, anticipating swift resolutions to any technical glitches.